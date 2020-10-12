The Others Screenshot : YouTube

In April, we reported that a company called Sentient Entertainment had acquired the rights to remake Alejandro Amenábar’s 2001 horror film The Others and was putting together plans for a modern-day remake. The original starred Nicole Kidman as a woman in World War II-era England who was taking care of her sickly children while their father was off fighting the war, and if you don’t already know the twist… it’s probably been long enough now that we shouldn’t just say it outright. (Though this is one of those twists where knowing there’s a twist is a big hint about what it is.)



Now, Universal Pictures has come on board to the project, with Deadline reporting that “execs are meeting with writers” to figure out how to adapt the original. There’s no word on how closely this will adhere to the 2001 film—so maybe the twist will be different?—and there’s also no word on if Universal intends to retain Sentient’s idea of a modern-day setting, but a relatively straight remake set in the present that doesn’t necessarily address or undo anything that happened in the first movie seems like the safest and easiest option. Just as long as it has that “I am your daughter!” scene that was in all of the trailers. That was fun.