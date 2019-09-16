Photo: Tim P. Whitby (Getty Images for Buena Vista International)

M. Night Shyamalan’s last three films—Glass, Split, and The Visit—were all surprisingly well-received, especially when you remember that he’s the guy who made The Last Airbender, and that can mean only one thing: We’re in the middle of an M. Night Shyamalanaissance! He already lined up a surprise appearance in the new This Is Us trailer, and now The Hollywood Reporter says that Universal has announced release dates for his next two movies. That, legitimately, is a nice and surprising development for his post-Airbender career, since it really seemed like he had burned up all the goodwill he earned from The Sixth Sense and Signs after that awful streak of flops he had, but it seems like Universal at least still has plenty of faith in him.

The first of his next two movies will be released on February 26, 2021, followed by another one on February 17, 2023. The catch is that we don’t know what these movies will be called or what they’ll be about, so all we definitely do know is that M. Night Shyamalan either has two ideas for movies or he has at least managed to convince Universal that he has two ideas for movies. Of course, this is Shyamalan we’re talking about, so there has to be some kind of twist, but with no plot details or anything to go off of, it’s hard to make any sort of prediction. Maybe the twist is that he has a third movie idea? Or maybe the second movie is a sequel to the first one? Seventh Sense and Eighth Sense?

Alright, yeah. The Seventh Sense will be in theaters in 2021, followed by The Eighth Sense in 2023.