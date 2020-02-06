UFOs are here in Amazon's eerie trailer for The Vast Of Night

Screenshot : YouTube

UFOs: They’re not just for Blink-182's Tom DeLonge to expose to the public against the U.S. Navy’s wishes anymore! No, now in addition to being a very real source of government consternation, the strange flying things that your aunt swears hovered over her house for four minutes while she was on that bender last April are also the subject of a reportedly excellent new feature film from first-time director Andrew Patterson.



And according to The Vast Of Night, a new conspiracy thriller from Amazon Studios, the unidentified flying objects have been messing with us at least since the 1950s. Set at the end of that decade in New Mexico (natch), the film follows switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) as they discover a strange radio frequency interfering with phone calls, tower signals, and more. From there, things start to spin out of control, as the young investigators start to realize something far more disturbing than crossed wires are at play. Cue the ominous music.

Our own Katie Rife saw the film last year at the Overlook Film Festival, awarding it a glowing “B+” and saying of the plucky indie: “It’s impressive to see such sophisticated camera work from a newcomer. But to combine that with experimental narrative and sound techniques, and place it in a detailed mid-century modern environment, and to have all these ambitious gambits (mostly) work, all on an independent film budget...well, it’s quite the feat.” Consider us sold. There’s no official release date yet, but The Vast Of Night will presumably be premiering very soon in select theaters and on Amazon Prime.