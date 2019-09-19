Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images for T-Mobile)

Today in news that, perhaps less than five years ago, we’d have had trouble processing and accepting as a normal headline, the United States Navy admitted the UFO videos the Blink-182 guy helped publish over the past couple years are both real and (formerly) classified information.



According to The Black Vault, the Navy exclusively confirmed to them that those restricted videos taken by military cameras and released by The New York Times and Tom Delonge’s UFO think tank, To The Stars Academy, technically show “unidentified” “objects” “flying” over U.S. military sites, and perhaps might depict a clear and present danger threatening our skies.

“The three videos (one from 2004 and two from 2015) show incursions into our military training ranges by unidentified aerial phenomena,” Joseph Gradisher, official spokesperson for the deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare, told NBC News via email, while clarifying in the Black Vault piece that “the Navy has not released the videos to the general public.” So everyone stop sharing them, all right?

He also confirmed that the government isn’t exactly sure how the three videos in question made their way into public hands, as well as reiterated that, “any incursion into our training ranges by any aircraft or phenomena, identified or not identified, is problematic from both a safety and security concern.” Which is very comforting to hear.

Perhaps the only thing stranger than a meddling pop-punk rocker helping reveal nebulously classified state secrets is that it forced said government to confirm that, yeah, even they have no idea what the hell those things zipping around above the Atlantic Ocean are. Even if the “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” (which are totally not the same as U.F.Os, so stop calling them that) are unmanned drones, as is most often suggested, they apparently aren’t our unmanned drones, which means there’s still a pretty big mystery at the center of all this.

If nothing else, this strange saga’s latest development probably has some pretty serious implications for anyone releasing evidence of legitimately weird shit flying above us fairly regularly. Not to mention learning that the government’s slipshod response protocol to UFO’s “Unmanned Aerial Phenomenon” can apparently be exploited by a guy who once sang about fucking your mom.

