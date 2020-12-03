Tyrese Gibson Photo : Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

The feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson over the former’s concerns that the latter was swooping in and stealing his blockbuster action movie franchise was enjoyably bombastic and candy-ass-filled, it wasn’t the only beef between Johnson and one of the longtime Fast And Furious cast members. Back in 2017, Tyrese Gibson posted a quickly deleted comment on Johnson’s Instagram about how the then-upcoming Hobbs spin-off movie (which later became the shockingly boring Hobbs And Shaw) was against the “family” spirit of the Fast movies and that he shouldn’t do it.



That kicked-off a one-sided feud between Gibson and Johnson (or, really, Johnson’s Instagram), which eventually involved Gibson blaming Johnson for Fast 9 being delayed even though he’s not going to be in it (this was the first delay, not the COVID one), Gibson claiming that he was offered a chance to make a Fast And Furious spin-off with Ludacris that he turned down because the “family” was more important, and then, finally, Gibson essentially saying “it’s me or The Rock” even though The Rock is one of the most likable and charismatic performers in the world and he’s… Tyrese Gibson.

Now, though, possibly because Hobbs And Shaw was crummy, because the Fast And Furious series will soon be coming to an end, or because he looked at Johnson and realized that this is a fight he will never win, Gibson has declared that the whole thing is in the past. Speaking with Josh Horowitz on Stir Crazy (via Entertainment Weekly), Gibson says he and Johnson “peaced up” recently after talking “for like four hours.” He adds that it “was great” and then reiterates his longstanding point about the series being bigger than any one of its stars, which seems like a stronger argument than ever in a post-Hobbs And Shaw world.