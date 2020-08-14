Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Two guys recreated The Fast And The Furious for less than $100, and it's wonderfully awful

reidmccarter
Reid McCarter
Filed to:Film
FilmThe Fast And The Furiousfan films
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Two guys recreated iThe Fast And The Furious/i for less than $100, and its wonderfully awful
Screenshot: Budget Boyz

The Fast And The Furious is an action series whose appeal depends a great deal on the lavish practical and virtual effects employed to make its car-racing, car-smashing, and car-exploding as exciting as possible. Despite this, Kent Yoshimura and Kevin Fairy—the duo behind YouTube channel Budget Boyz—have decided to recreate the first movie on a budget of just under $100.

As its trailer makes clear, The Fast And The Furious (On A Budget) isn’t quite the glossy Hollywood production as the movie it’s based on. There’s background music that still has an audio watermark repeating at regular intervals, the cars are all little plastic models that get blown up with firecrackers and canned VFX explosions, and the cast is limited to the duo of Yoshimura and Fairy alone, the two of them playing more than a dozen characters between them. (Their Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner costumes, helped out by a bubblegum pink bald cap and a long blonde wig are particularly great.)

Advertisement

Instead of balking at these limitations, the Boyz embrace them, creating a wonderfully hammy 20-minute summary of the movie filled with action-packed scenes, high drama, and a whole lot of Corona Seltzer cans.

Watch the full movie for yourself and, if you can find a second to let your mind wander between the non-stop thrill of Matchbox cars racing to the sound of guys making motor noises and giggling, just try to imagine what these guys could do with $200!

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Forgettability is the superpower of Netflix's new Jamie Foxx vehicle Project Power

The mountain music of the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack eclipsed the movie

We’re still waiting: 15 pop culture part ones that never got a part 2

The Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. showrunners reveal the plan behind that grand series finale