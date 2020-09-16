Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Two "amateur investigative journalists" made a 6-part podcast about Jeremy Renner's shitty app

reidmccarter
Reid McCarter
Filed to:Aux
AuxJeremy RennerThe Renner FilesCaroline GoldfarbSarah RamosSeth Rogen
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Two amateur investigative journalists made a 6-part podcast about Jeremy Renners shitty app
Photo: Han Myung-Gu (Getty Images)

Jeremy Renner puts out so much ridiculous stuff that his now-defunct app—a social media platform for Rennerheads to connect with one another—has become little more than a footnote in his career. Caroline Goldfarb and Sarah Ramos haven’t forgotten it, though. Far from it. The two are so fascinated by the late app that they’ve created a six-part podcast series called The Renner Files devoted to thoroughly exploring the software (and some of Renner’s) history.

Advertisement

Described as “a new kind of true crime podcast... that’s not about true crime at all,” The Renner Files looks to answer the question of why, exactly, “Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner” had an app in the first place and what its creation says “about the dangerous side of celebrity fandom, the ethics of audience exploitation, the celebrity influencer complex, and the destructive power of ironic internet comedy.”

Advertisement

A preview of the show includes a dramatic reading of Renner’s eulogy to his app, an outline of the kind of topics that will be covered by the series, and an excerpt of Seth Rogen laughing like his throat is filled with oatmeal after describing how Renner prepared to play Jeffrey Dahmer back in 2002 by “masturbating to surgical handbooks.” (Stefan Heck, who documented for posterity how easy it is to destroy a celebrity app by posting status updates that include the word “porno,” is also heard explaining his devious work.)

Obviously, the Renner app remains a captivating subject. It exerts a powerful enough pull on our minds that it’s inspired a Choose Your Own Adventure game in the past. Now, with hours of podcasts dedicated to exploring its irresistible influence, maybe the software’s curse can be brought into the daylight, demystified, and, we hope, exorcised once and for all.

Advertisement

The Renner Files debuts on Spotify on September 24th.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

South Park to finally take this damn pandemic down a peg with hour-long special

The irresponsibility of Jurassic World is alive and well at Camp Cretaceous

Mark Ruffalo comforts Chris Evans following dick pic debacle

And now, the “Strange Case” of Black women in a white man’s Lovecraft Country