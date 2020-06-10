Screenshot : Twister ( YouTube )

Who doesn’t love a good disaster movie? In 1996, the answer was apparently nobody. Coming in only behind Independence Day, Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton’s Twister closed out the year as the second-highest grossing film. Over the past 24 years since, there’s always been murmurs (both in Hollywood and just among fans) of a sequel—though if social media reaction is any indication, it would not be well-received. “Twister 2” is currently trending on Twitter, and users are not thrilled about the prospect of any Twister movie that would not include Paxton, who died of a stroke in 2017, and Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died in 2014 of acute mixed drug intoxication.

But while Twitter freaks out over the potential of a Twister sequel, a movie titled Twister 2 already exists: Full titled Twister 2: The Terror Continues, this title was also released in 1996. But this was not a continuation of the story of Hunt and Paxton’s storm-chasing team. IMDb describes it as “footage of real tornadoes without any coherent story,” which kind of reads like a review of 2012. The “poster” for the film is also available on IMDb and contains this message to potential viewers: “Waring: Contains real storm-chaser footage. The most terrifying twisters ever” and then the words get too hard to read, but we’re pretty sure it says “recorded.” But this isn’t just some home video collection piecemealed together, it apparently features Ted Fujita, the creator of the Fujita scale. If you need a reminder of what that is, watch this:

It’s not entirely clear why “Twister 2” started trending Wednesday morning, but it led us to this discovery, so we’ll forever be grateful for the randomness of social media. Though, to be clear, if there ever was a true sequel, they should keep it classy and go the Alien route and title it Twisters, or go full Fast and Furious and call it 2wister.

