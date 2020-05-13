Twitter suspends that Trump reply guy who pissed in his own mouth

Screenshot : YouTube

If you’ve read a tweet from Donald Trump, you’ve probably read a tweet from Joey Saladino. And if you’ve scrolled through the replies to a tweet from Joey Saladino, you’ve probably seen a photo of him pissing into his own mouth. Best known as Joey Salads, t he YouTube prankster-turned- Trump reply guy has long been one of the most pathetic figures in pro-Trump media, but his relentless reply-spamming, which probably sent at least one of your aunts to his podcast, has now become his undoing.



As reported by The Daily Dot, Salads’ account has been permanently suspended for “ repeated violations of our platform manipulation and spam policy.” Salads posted the email he received to Instagram, showing that the site believed he was using its services “in a manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behavior that manipulates or disrupts people’s experience on Twitter.” It’s unclear what straw broke the camel’s back, but the fact that he was sharing his own “COVID-19 updates” probably had something to do with it. (Piss, we imagine, isn’t a viable cure.)

In addition to Salads’ piss-drinking past, people online were quick to remind him of the time he wore a swastika to a Trump rally as a “prank.” In 2016, he also admitted to staging a video in which a car covered in pro-Trump stickers was attacked by a group of young B lack men. “You may have seen on the internet and through the polls, that a lot of B lack people don’t like Trump. They don’t even like his supporters in some cases,” Salads said in the clip depicting the stunt . “As you can see from this video, the B lack community is very violent towards Trump and his supporters.”

Later, after he was uncovered, he said he “ edited the video to make it look like something else happened that was not true. ”

It should come as no surprise, then, that he was also a Republican candidate for Congress. His number one issue was lowering the minimum wage, p er this 2019 interview with The Daily Beast, despite the fact that congressme n don’t have the power to do that . He suspended his campaign in late 2019 and devoted himself to polluting the replies of anyone who uttered the name “Trump.”

Memorials to Salads filled Twitter on Tuesday. They are very funny.

