Twitter labels nearly everything Trump's tweeted today as "misleading"

Screenshot : CBS

Well, it’s the day after Election Day and Donald Trump is doing exactly the thing he’s been saying he would do. In the early hours of Wednesday, Trump declared that he won, actually, and that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election by, um, counting all the votes. He’s doubled down on those claims today, leading to a Twitter timeline that’s positively riddled with warnings from the company about his statements’ veracity.

Advertisement

“Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” reads the message stamped on his numerous tweets about how “ VERY STRANGE” it is for there to be ballots that weren’t counted on Election Day. (States have always counted past election night. It took, like, a month for a victor to be declared in 2000.)

Advertisement

While Fox News has yet to run with Trump’s claims , a number of his sycophants are backing him with a hashtag, #Stopthesteal. We’re sure Sean Hannity will tell them to be patient and see how this all shakes out.



Biden, meanwhile, tweeted on Wednesday that his campaign “won’t rest until everyone’s vote is counted.” In a statement, Biden campaign advisor Bob Bauer said, “ We’re winning the election. We’ve won the election. And we’re going to defend that election.”

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

