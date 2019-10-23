Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Twitter glimpses the blazing wonder of a lightning-struck tree, turns it into a dumb meme

Reid McCarter
Filed to:Aux
4
Save
Photo: PinkBadger (Getty Images)

A couple of days ago, @sofain shared a short video of a tree that had been struck by lightning on Twitter. It’s an incredible sight. A huge gash runs down the trunk and inside it’s hollowed out and filled with flames. The clip shows a stunning, dangerous phenomenon that speaks to the power and terrific beauty of nature. It’s the kind of thing that when watched, looping over and over, inspires thoughts on our place as just one more species in a global ecosystem defined by natural powers ultimately apathetic to our greatest hopes and desires; our deepest thoughts and individual concerns.

Advertisement

It has now, of course, also become a meme best exemplified by tweets that say stuff like “Me, pretending to be ok” or make reference to having brutal diarrhea.

Advertisement

The burning tree, on the internet, cannot be just a tree, after all. It has to stand in for emotional turmoil...

Advertisement
Advertisement

...and terrible physical sensations, like getting a mouthful of vape juice or a bad papercut.

Advertisement

Because this is the year 2019, the state of current American politics must also be evoked when we see anything else that represents the concept of things just not going very well.

Advertisement

The best form of the joke, though, remembers that a tree burning up from the inside is still something that should inspire wonder—even if the shape that wonder takes is imagining that the tree hides strange dimensional portals into lands filled with fantasy creatures and hell monsters.

Advertisement

[via Mashable]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement

Share This Story

Dig Into The Molten Core Of Our Stories

Clumsy bear falls on police car, causes highway fire, flees the scene
This supercut proves all AC/DC songs end pretty much the same way
There was a flaming semen explosion at the bull fuck factory today

About the author

Reid McCarter
Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

TwitterPosts