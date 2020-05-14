Twitter is currently being flooded with people's most mundane celebrity encounters

Photo : Kevork S. Djansezian ( Getty Images )

“Celebrities: They’re just like us!” is a familiar axiom, often said by people who apparently have never heard of Prince, Mariah Carey, or Daniel Day Lewis. Still, there’s apparently at least a grain of truth in there, as a recent Twitter thread posits.



Advertisement

“Now, more than ever, we should share our most mundane celebrity encounters,” tweeted @MavenofHonor yesterday, who immediately made good on that request by describing seeing Diane Keaton in a 2003 Gap store. The Twitter thread has since exploded with people’s not-so-memorable memories of running into various celebs, from riding on a rollercoaster with Alanis Morrissette to working out next to pre-presidential Barack Obama.

Advertisement

Not convinced of A-listers averageness? Well, how about these similarly totally normal encounters?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Actually, come to think of it, Larry David commenting on his new socks is probably the most believable thing out of all of them. And this being Twitter, a few celebs have also weighed in on the prompt, the most surreal of which is probably mid-2000’s MTV star Andy Milonakis describing the time he told Steve Carrell how cute he looked while shopping at a grocery store.

Advertisement

A few celebrities have even taken notice of their names getting repeatedly tagged on the thread, only to share their own “normal” run-ins.

Advertisement

“I’m in a shocking amount of these,” replied Seth Rogen, which is somehow sounds about right. Certainly more believable than his claim to have once seen Magic Johnson in line at a Cold Stone Creamery. C’mon, Seth. Johnson is obviously a TCBY man.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com