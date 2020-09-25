Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Twitter bands together to fancast the Muppets into Lord Of The Rings

allisonshoemaker
Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:The Muppets
The MuppetsLord of the RingsTwittergail simonegrittyFilmgreat job internet
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Twitter bands together to fancast the Muppets into iLord Of The Rings/i
Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use), YouTube (Fair Use)

There are many deeply, deeply shitty things about social media, but when it’s good, it’s good. And when Gail Simone is involved, it’s usually good. This circumstance is no exception.

Advertisement

One potential downside of this most delightful thought exercise is that the hashtag in question, which did indeed start trending, could lead one to believe there was some sort of announcement of a Muppets/Tolkein adaptation in the works, and that is not the case (so far as we know—though if a streaming service is looking for an epic set in a richly textured world starring puppets, they could just save The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance.)

Advertisement

But this isn’t a real project, this is a thought exercise. Despite the grim reality of everything, including social media, the denizens of the internet came together as one and rose to the occasion. We could not possibly include every good tweet in response to Simone’s thread, because they go on forever (insert Statler and Waldorf: “Much like The Desolation of Smaug! Oh-ho-ho-ho-ho!”) But here, dear readers, are a few really excellent proposals. (Our own suggestion can be found in the header image for this article. We feel pretty good about it.)

Advertisement

First, a brilliant option for Legolas.

Advertisement

There was lots of love for the idea of Animal as Gollum, but this conversation also proves that Animal has the range, as he was suggested for quite a few roles. He also wasn’t the only popular choice for poor old Smeagol.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Janice as Galadriel was a popular choice. Several members of The Electric Mayhem kept turning up, in fact:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gandalf obviously drew many suggestions. While there were quite a few notions of “Gonzo the Grey,” we think we’re partial to the following (especially since Rizzo is Pippin, which makes Gonzo Merry, but we digress). The first, in particular, is brilliant:

Advertisement

There was also some support for the idea of Ian McKellan as the human member of the cast; we assume he’d operate in the Michael-Caine-as-Scrooge mold and never phone it in, not for a single second:

Advertisement

Plus, if McKellan returns to play Gandalf, then we could stick The Swedish Chef here:

Advertisement

All in all, a very fun exercise. And we even got to see some really fun art as a result.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

In conclusion, this obvious but welcome rejection of the premise of the question:

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves TV, bourbon, and overanalyzing social interactions. Please buy her book, How TV Can Make You Smarter (Chronicle, 2020). It’s short!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

5 new releases we love: SuperM pops, Public Enemy rages, and more

Netflix is reuniting the Father Of The Bride cast for a sorta-sequel

Before Wonder Woman soared into theaters, the hacky My Super Ex-Girlfriend plummeted to Earth

Celebrity cameos now dominate Saturday Night Live’s political sketches, and maybe that’s a good thing