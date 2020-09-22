Tweets leap offscreen and onto billboards in last-ditch effort to get people to wear masks

Bad people. Photo : Michael Siluk/Education Images ( Getty Images )

S ix months and 200,000 deaths later, our president is still downplaying the coronavirus pandemic at packed rallies where the very concept of wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of a deadly disease is a joke. Now, because the dumbest among us only believe stuff they read on the social media accounts of former pick-up artists, Twitter is plastering major cities with billboards, notes, murals, and barges with eye-catching tweets that try to make mask-wearing fun. The hope is that these tweets will activate the only part of the brain that still works for anti-maskers —the one that can read posts —and perhaps convince them that they should wear one.

“So...is ‘hey, nice mask’ the new pickup line?” reads one. “People who wear masks are considered more attractive remember that,” reads another. You’ll find them in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Seattle, New Jersey, and other cities, all of which will also be passing out free masks courtesy of Donald Trump’s favorite website .

Check out some photo s of the ads below.

“As always, the people on Twitter say it best,” said Twitter CMO Leslie Berland in what’s literally the falsest statement that’s ever been uttered. (Has she seen that Kevin Smith tweet? Or these?) The statement continues: “Masks are a huge conversation around the world and we’re happy to help cities tackle mask caution-fatigue with tweets that will make people smile and hopefully mask-up!”

That’d be nice, but, let’s be honest, Facebook posts would be more effective.

[via AdAge]

