Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Tweets leap offscreen and onto billboards in last-ditch effort to get people to wear masks

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Twitter
TwitterMaskscoronaviruscovid-19
Save
Bad people.
Bad people.
Photo: Michael Siluk/Education Images (Getty Images)

Six months and 200,000 deaths later, our president is still downplaying the coronavirus pandemic at packed rallies where the very concept of wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of a deadly disease is a joke. Now, because the dumbest among us only believe stuff they read on the social media accounts of former pick-up artists, Twitter is plastering major cities with billboards, notes, murals, and barges with eye-catching tweets that try to make mask-wearing fun. The hope is that these tweets will activate the only part of the brain that still works for anti-maskers—the one that can read posts—and perhaps convince them that they should wear one.

Advertisement

“So...is ‘hey, nice mask’ the new pickup line?” reads one. “People who wear masks are considered more attractive remember that,” reads another. You’ll find them in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Seattle, New Jersey, and other cities, all of which will also be passing out free masks courtesy of Donald Trump’s favorite website.

Check out some photos of the ads below.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“As always, the people on Twitter say it best,” said Twitter CMO Leslie Berland in what’s literally the falsest statement that’s ever been uttered. (Has she seen that Kevin Smith tweet? Or these?) The statement continues: “Masks are a huge conversation around the world and we’re happy to help cities tackle mask caution-fatigue with tweets that will make people smile and hopefully mask-up!”

Advertisement

That’d be nice, but, let’s be honest, Facebook posts would be more effective.

[via AdAge]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Sterling K. Brown has joined the West Wing reunion special, so at least 2020 gave us that

This Is Spinal Tap creators settle rights dispute, are now free to make ill-advised sequels

“Meet Me In Daegu” for a beautiful, if slightly baffling, episode of Lovecraft Country

Joel Edgerton to become Florida Man for new limited series