In the recent past, we could only dream fanciful dreams about what it would be like to see wild animals just hanging out in regular peoples’ homes by watching movies where Robert Downey Jr. sticks his hands up a dragon’s ass or tuning into shows that remind us only really terrible people keep tigers and monkeys as pets. Now, we have a better option—one that allows us to watch all sorts of incredible animal roommates do stuff in our homes without needing to start even a single sex cult or local murder investigation in the process.

As shown in a 9to5Google video, Google has added a feature to its search engine that allows users to display an augmented reality 3D model of certain species after looking them up online. There’s obviously a lot of educational potential to explore here, but, of course, the best application of this new technology is probably just to look at photos people have taken that make it seem like giant predators have broken into their homes and are preparing to eat their pet dogs and children.



The possibilities go as far as anyone with a phone and an idle mind can imagine. At long last, everyone can text each other extraordinarily dumb jokes about brown bears wandering into their kitchens and octopi helping put together jigsaw puzzles or just annoy their loved ones by taking photos of them where spectral horses float silently over their shoulders.



The list of animals available right now is already pretty long, including everything from alligators and leopards to turtles, deer, pythons and goats. There’s a lot to work with there, and plenty of opportunities to find it funny to pretend animals have broken into your home for those of us who haven’t had to live out the frightening reality of these last two creatures already doing so by dropping from the ceiling in a ball of angry reptile flesh or launching a week long, hedge-eating siege of our towns.



