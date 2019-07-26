Image: Lizzo (YouTube)

Four months after the song dropped and three months after the release of her first-rate album Cuz I Love You, Lizzo has finally unleashed the music video for “Tempo,” a bass-thumping collaboration with the unparalleled Missy Elliott. Unfortunately, they still haven’t found a way to make the song longer. Still, they manage to pack a lot of punch in a short amount of time, and the video is no different.

As soon as the opening wail of the guitar segues into Elliott’s spirited call to “turn it up,” the video already manages to justify the long wait. What follows is the visual marriage between Lizzo’s unabashed swag and Missy’s brand of whimsy as women twerk and bounce on—no, not in, very much on—hydraulic cars. This year’s best party has apparently taken place in the parking lot of a diner.

Lizzo is currently on tour and will soon make her film debut alongside Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, and Cardi B. in Hustlers.