Tumblr is obsessing over the events that link 50 Shades of Grey to 9/11

Photo : Universal Pictures

Tumblr, the microblogging website that’s been ranking Marvel movies by trains and showing us headless women in media since it banned porn, has recently unearthed a six-degrees-of-separation rule that goes all the way to the top. Basically, its users are claiming, 9/11 is responsible for 50 Shades of Grey.



Think about it.

The idea started with Tumblr user anthonycrowley posting this image with a caption that read:

i have an image i made last night while Not Sober that’s technically accurate but it mentions 9/11 so i will show it to you but you’re not allowed to get mad at me if you think it’s insensitive for mentioning 9/11

Advertisement

Of course, because it’s Tumblr we’re talking about, My Chemical Romance is attached to this theory as well. So, the terrorist attacks of 9/11 created a domino effect that also birthed My Chemical Romance and Twilight, and thus, 50 Shades of Grey. After multiple reblogs and several thousand people explaining their confusion over the image, anthonycrowley laid it all out for us:

gerard way personally witnessed the twin towers falling while on a ferry to new york city. this event inspired him to start my chemical romance. as a result, stephanie meyer used him and the band’s music for inspiration for twilight. as a result of that book, el james wrote a twilight fanfic that eventually became the best selling book fifty shades of grey.

Advertisement

So, to sum up, according to Ryan Broderick’s newsletter, Garbage Day:

Inarguable facts from Tumblr, yet again.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com