Tucker Carlson is mad that Sesame Street is talking about racism

As widespread protests continue unabated, there’s been mounting pressure on President Trump in recent days to address a terrified and lost nation on live television, in what both critics and allies hope could be an appeal for unity. This, of course, might be news to some of you, since there’s been a decidedly louder outcry for Trump to just shut the hell up once and for all and crawl back under the gaudy, gold-filigreed rock from whence he came.

The latter argument was made even stronger this weekend when CNN and friggin’ Sesame Street teamed up to poignantly address racism in a town hall setting faster than Trump could tweet “LAW & ORDER.” While the full special is currently only available on CNN’s website and apps, you can watch some clips from it below.



Only a monster could be mad about some puppets gently explaining to children why we shouldn’t discriminate against other people based on race, but, hey, it’s not as if we’re in short supply of them. Take Tucker “Can’t Cuck The Tuck” Carlson, for example, who, like Seb Gorka before him, is just fucking shook by a children’s program’s anti-hate message.

“Got that, Bobby?” he asked during his Fox News program on Tuesday night, diapers slowly swelling with shit. “America is a very bad place and it’s your fault. So, no matter what happens, no matter what they do to you when you grow up, you’ve got no right to complain. That’s the message and it starts very young.”

Plenty of people sought to dunk on Carlson in the aftermath, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Anyways, the hour-ish long program, “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism” covers a lot of ground, including how parents can explain racism to their children and an adorable segment in which Elmo talks the ins and outs of protesting with his dad. Watch it in full here.



It’s probably worth noting here that this is the second time in a single year Sesame Street has handled a national crisis better than the actual American government.

