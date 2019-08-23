Image: L to R: A$AP Rocky (Dimitrios Kambouris), Trump (Alex Wong (Getty Images)

The legal saga of A$AP Rocky and his arrest in Switzerland captured a lot of attention from fellow celebrities and public figures. One in particular, reportedly feels that he is owed a thank you for his performative pounding of the desk and tweets, none of which seemed to legally factor into the Swiss court’s decision to not require more time behind bars. Unfortunately for Donald Trump , the rapper has yet to reach out and show his gratitude because he, uh, just has a lot going on right now and will totally get back to him when things calm down. Yeah, that’s it.

Per Yahoo! News, Trump’s public support of Rocky was the product of a coordinated behind-the-scenes effort led by Ohio pastor Darrell Scott; Kareem Lanier, co-chairman of the Urban Revitalization Coalition; an industry “fixer” Hassan Muhammed. The reports says that Rocky’s team reached out to Muhammed for help with his case, who then contacted Lanier and Scott with a request to convince Trump to get involved. According to Lanier, they agreed under the condition that Rocky would thank the White House, for reasons that surely have nothing to do with re-elections or getting the president in the good graces of the Black community, to which he has never shown genuine respect. “He won the election with 8 percent of the black vote,” Lanier told Yahoo!. “He doesn’t need black voters or need A$AP Rocky to get black voters. ... He did this because it was the right thing to do.”

Advertisement

One would think doing the right thing out of sheer kindness—which Lanier claims Trump’s efforts were—shouldn’t require a display of gratitude, but Scott seems to feel that Rocky’s failure to address anyone in the White House privately or publicly upon his release is still bad form: “All he had to do was do a two-minute call to say thank you. Rocky hasn’t even called us and said, ‘Hey, man, thank you guys. I appreciate it,’ in private. Just in private.” The men also claim that Rocky and his team eventually stopped returning their calls and texts. We’re sure he’s just in an area with bad reception or something.

Read the full report on Yahoo! News.