Chris Pratt (Kevin Winter/Getty Images); The Space Force flag debuted in the Oval Office (Samuel Corum-Pool/Getty Images)

First came the United Stats Space Force logo that looks totally nothing like the Star Trek insignia, and now comes a completely original name for its members. And, look, we get it: naming things is hard. Who on earth thought of naming a spoon a spoon? But did the Space Force team (not to be confused with Steve Carell and co. over at Apple TV+) really think they were going to get points for calling themselves Guardians?

“Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians,” the official Space Force account released on Twitter late Friday afternoon. And, according to the image accompanying the tweet, the Guardians title even comes with a cheesy bank commercial slogan, to boot: “a name chosen for space professionals, by space professionals.”

Just who are these space professionals? And are we to believe they have never heard of Marvel or the Guardians Of The Galaxy films? “The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, ‘Guardians of the High Frontier,’” reads a follow-up tweet. “The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies.”



The tweet thread is concluded with the Space Force’s apparent twist on the U.S. Marines’ motto— semper fi— which is short for semper fidelis, a Latin phrase that means “always faithful” or “always loyal” . The Guardians will apparently be using “semper supra” which translates to “always above,” “always beyond”, or “always earlier.” It also appears that the term Guardians will be capitalized like Marines.



Trump first announced he had asked the Pentagon to establish this sixth military branch back in June 2018. A nd while there may one day be the need to police the moon, our current feelings about the whole thing are summed up pretty well by Twitter user William Buecker:



