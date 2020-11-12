Trump's shrieking spiritual goons get auto-tuned in this all-star remix

Photo : Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post ( Getty Images )

Say what you will about Donald J. Trump’s hypocritical choir of evangelical opportunists: They certainly have a rhythm to them. This year alone, both televangelist grifter Kenneth Copeland and “spiritual advisor ” Paula White saw their unhinged rants get the banger remixes they so richly deserved. A team-up was all but guaranteed.



And now here it is. Below, enjoy an assorted ( and auto-tuned) gaggle of Fox News sycophants, prosperity gospel peddlers, and Trump henchmen singing us a new diddy entitled, “Hey Hey, Ha Ha, Ho Ho.” Truly, a song for our times.

Concocted by The Gregory Brothers and featuring a who’s who of loathsome toads— White, Copeland, Tucker Carlson, Michelle Bachmann, Newt Gingrich, Jon Voight, Sean Hannity— “Hey Hey, Ha Ha, Ho Ho” finds these doomsayers warning us of the piss-and-Starbucks-chugging days to come .

I nstead of fleeing the sinking ship, the rats have joined the string quartet as the Titanic plunges beneath frigid waters.

