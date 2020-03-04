Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Trump's second-dumbest son falls for months-old "Moves Like Bloomberg" prank

Randall Colburn
Illustration for article titled Trumps second-dumbest son falls for months-old Moves Like Bloomberg prank
Photo: Elsa (Getty Images)

After watching Mike Bloomberg’s dipshit campaign (R.I.P.) try so hard and fail so hard at being funny over the last few months, Brad Evans and Nick Ciarelli’s viral “Bloomberg Dance” prank from late last year has revealed itself to be even more prescient than we could’ve imagined. A response of sorts to the very silly Mayor Pete Dance—not a joke, that one—the comedians rounded up some poor souls to “dance” to Maroon 5's “Moves Like Jagger,” which they repeatedly intercut with Bloomberg’s name. It was an obvious bit, especially if you glanced at the Twitter profiles from which it originated, but it nevertheless fooled tons of journalists, in addition to easy targets like Sebastian Gorka.

So, yes, anyone who was fooled by it at the time should be ashamed. To be fooled by it now, though—after Bloomberg’s team put Mayor Stop and Frisk’s face on a meatball—well, it’s a little more understandable, despite, of course, the fact that it’s several months old.

So, all of this is to say: Eric Trump, despite being one of the dopiest fuckers on this planet, we can totally see why you thought this video was real.

Illustration for article titled Trumps second-dumbest son falls for months-old Moves Like Bloomberg prank
Screenshot: Twitter

Is it still concerning that the president’s son presents fake things as true to his three million followers? Yes, it is. Is it also concerning that he’s sharing this fake thing from right-wing hack Benny Johnson, a prolific plagiarist who one might think would be a little better at spotting fake things? Absolutely. Are we also a little confused by him saying “America sees right through this crap”? What, exactly, are they seeing, Eric? Corruption? That Bloomberg bought his supporters? A dishonest demonstration of wealth? Like when you allegedly stole money from a children’s charity and funneled it into your dad’s businesses?

Well, Ciarelli and Evans are having fun with it, at least. They’ve changed their Twitter profiles to reflect their “roles” in the Bloomberg campaign, and are opening their DMs in the hopes that these gullible freaks will continue to humiliate themselves.

We’ll keep you posted if they do.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

