Donald Trump speaks at the “Stop The Steal” Rally on January 6 in Washington, D.C. Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

After a 12-hour grounding, Donald Trump seems to be taking his probation seriously from the one entity that he actually seems to fear punishment from: Twitter. Trump had been blocked from using the social media site Wednesday after first holding a rally encouraging his followers to march on the Capitol as Congress sought to certify the electoral college votes that cement Joe Biden’s victory and then celebrating those who stormed the building in a mob coup attempt that has led to two deaths and numerous injuries.

While Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook and Instagram have vowed to ban Trump at least until he has left office, Twitter opted to allow him back onto the site—but mandated he remove some of his offensive tweets (including the video in which he says “we love you” to the extremist mob) and will continue to keep an eye on things, they say. “Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account,” reads part of a series of tweets released on the Twitter Safety account Wednesday. “We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary.”

Fear of being kicked off Twitter seems to have worked, at least for the time being. Trump’s first tweet since being allowed back on the social media site that gives him all his self worth was a video in which he strikes a very different—if not probably forced—tone than yesterday’s fanning of the flames of insurrection.

Here’s the full transcription (We’ll point out that he falsely claims he deployed the National Guard. That call reportedly had to come from Pence because, well, you know.)



I’d like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order.

To demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol: you have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engage in the acts of violence and destruction: you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law: you will pay. We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high. But now, tempers must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America. My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results, my only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections. Now, Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation. 2020 has been a challenging time for our people, a menacing pandemic has upended the lives of our citizens, isolated millions in their homes damaged our economy, and claimed countless lives. Defeating this pandemic and rebuilding the greatest economy on earth will require all of us working together. It will require a renewed emphasis on the civic values of patriotism, faith, charity, community and family.

We must revitalise the sacred bonds of love and loyalty, that bind us together as one national family. To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honour of my lifetime.

And to all of my wonderful supporters. I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America.

“Our incredible journey is only just beginning” has never sounded so ominous.

