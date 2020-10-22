Trump shares unedited footage of him storming out of his 60 Minutes interview early like a baby

Derr. Screenshot : CBS

Donald Trump has a script. Everything he’s done is “the best” and has “ never been seen before.” Everyone he doesn’t like is “a disaster” and has committed crimes that have “never been seen before.” Everyone in the media who doesn’t wash his feet with their hair is mean to him in ways that have “ never been seen before.” So, no, what you’re going to hear in the president’s now-infamous 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl, one he stor med out of in its final minutes, is nothing new. Still, he’s shared the unedited footage to his Facebook page to highlight “the bias, hatred and rudeness” of Stahl, who never once raises her voice and commits only the unspeakable sin of asking him to elaborate on the same shit he repeats every time he speaks.

This may come as a shock, but the answers our president gave are not “magnificently brilliant.”

(Who is he quoting, by the way?)

“Why?” and “How?” are common refrains from Stahl as the president bellows through his usual vagueries , mischaracterizations, and outright lies about topics that include his disastrous pandemic response, the encouragement of his base’s violent behavior, and the health care plan he’s been promising that absolutely does not exist.

The below exchange is representative of the entire interview:

If that sounds like something you’d like to watch you can find it here. If you’d rather just see the part where he sounds like he’s about to cry as he storms out of the interview, you can watch that below.

Regardless of the president’s premature post, CBS still plans on airing the chat on Sunday. “The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades,” the network said in a statement .

Read the statement in full below:

