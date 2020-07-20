Donald Trump (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images); Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda (Guy Prives/Getty Images) Graphic : The A.V. Club

In the end, copyright really matters: Linkin Park has successfully gotten a Trump campaign video taken down from Twitter because it features one of their songs. The Verge reports that the video includes images of Trump and audio of his inauguration speech set over the band’s 2001 single “In The End.” The video was first shared by White House deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino on Friday and then got the presidential retweet on Saturday. Apparently this is when the band became aware of their unapproved inclusion in the video and asked Twitter to remove the content. “Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by copyright owner or their authorized representative,” a Twitter spokesperson informed The Verge.



Advertisement

Scavino’s original tweet remains on his feed, though now with a fun little message from Twi tter rather than the video.



Advertisement

This, of course, is not the first time Twitter has virtually scolded Trump nor the first time a musician has refused to be associated with the president’s reelection campaign. Neil Young made headlines recently after “Rockin’ In The Free World” and “Like A Hurricane” played during the event Trump held at Mount Rushmore over the 4th of July weekend. “I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me,” Young tweeted after the event, voicing his support of the tribe upon whose land Mt. Rushmore was built.

Trump has been vocal about Twitters recent actions. In May, the social media site finally deemed it necessary to include disclaimers on some of Trump’s misinformation. The president responded as you might imagine, claiming Twitter was “interfering” in the election and “stifling FREE SPEECH”—despite the fact his fearmongering tweet about mail-in voter fraud was (and still is) sitting riiiiiight there in its original form.

Advertisement

Anyway, you probably didn’t think you’d read a story about Linkin Park today, but it’s 2020, anything is possible.

