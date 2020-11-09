Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Trump reportedly stinking up White House with fast food

reidmccarter
Reid McCarter
Filed to:Aux
AuxDonald Trumpfarts
11
Save
Illustration for article titled Trump reportedly stinking up White House with fast food
Photo: Pool (Getty Images)

Donald Trump is a connoisseur of the finer things in life, from fast food banquets to high-efficiency toilets capable of flushing away his horrifying fast-food dumps. It’s not surprising, then, that a sad, post-election Trump would spend his time reorienting himself around the things that give him joy, like fine dining and being a nasty old baby who can’t help stinking up his room.

Advertisement

According to The Daily Mail (which we’re obviously taking with more than a few grains of salt), a source in the White House says Trump has been stewing over Biden’s win by planning ways to keep contesting the election results while eating mountains of fast food with his pals. “Insiders described the atmosphere inside the West Wing as ‘manic, exuberant, energized, and toxic,” the article says. “Some staff [are] lighting rose-scented candles in an attempt to soften the environment—and to combat the smell of fast food delivered to the President and his inner circle.”

Screenshot: Netflix
Advertisement

This same source says Trump doesn’t have a “concession speech ready and [has] no intention of recognizing Joe Biden’s presidency,” even by attending his inauguration, and that Melania and Barron have “stayed in their private quarters” throughout the stinky hamburger conferences.

We know that tabloids aren’t the most reliable of sources, but it’s so easy to imagine Trump sulking around the White House like a stinky, greasy-lipped Nosferatu that we’re inclined to believe The Daily Mail on this one. There also doesn’t seem to be a more fitting conclusion to the Trump presidency than him whining about his loss to the bitter end and leaving behind a White House thick with the smells of old fast food and oily farts.

G/O Media may get a commission
Crest Whitening Strips
Crest Whitening Strips

[via Raw Story]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

A relieved and breezy post-election SNL coasts after Dave Chappelle drops some wisdom

Dave Chappelle’s stellar, epic-length Saturday Night Live monologue predictably stole the show

The creators of Seduced explain what was uniquely dangerous about the NXIVM cult

Vince Vaughn body-swaps into a slasher comedy with the fun horror hybrid Freaky