A voter marks his ballot at a polling place in Dennis Wilkening’s shed on November 3, 2020 in Richland, Iowa Photo : Mario Tama ( Getty Images )

So, how was your election night?



Yes, it would have been nice for the Democrats to sweep Florida, North Carolina, and maybe even turn Texas blue. It would have been a resounding rebuke of the current administration—a cathartic reassurance that our country would not stand for another four years of Donald Trump. That didn’t happen. (At press time North Carolina was still within reach for Joe Biden, but hopes of ousting Lindsey Graham from the Senate were dashed fairly early on in the evening.) Still, Florida was never a must- win for the Biden campaign; they instead focused their efforts mainly on Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania—all states that may not have final results until Wednesday morning, or days later.

But Arizona is looking like it will flip , and Biden himself expressed surprise Tuesday night that he has a legitimate shot at taking Georgia once the absentee ballots are counted from the Atlanta area. On the other side of the race, the close nature of the vote in the Peach State is a point of concern for the Trump team. “12:38am text from Trump campaign staffer: “Momentum has clearly shifted to Biden... Georgia is..... oof.” Washington Post reporter Jaqueline Alemany tweeted Tuesday evening.

Though, predictably, Trump was publicly projecting dictatorial madness. “A big WIN!” he tweeted before following it up with an even more grandiose claim: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” That second tweet earned Trump his latest of many Twitter warning labels.



We’d link out to his tweet, but Twitter has actually blocked that function since they “try to prevent a Tweet like this that otherwise breaks the Twitter Rules from reaching more people.”



Trump’s latter point is certainly one that will be contested in the courts over the next few days, but most political pundits are urging patience and calmness until all votes have been counted—and that Biden’s path to 270 electoral votes is still a possibility “I am optimistic about this outcome,” Biden told supporters in a short speech just before 1 a.m. ET.... And so we breathe.

See you all this weekend, when we’ll hopefully actually have an answer.

