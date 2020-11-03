Donald Trump and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin at the 2007 Wrestlemania Photo : Bill Pugliano ( Getty Images )

Many are hoping that this national disgrace will be brought to an end when all the votes are counted, but—just like a ridiculous villain on a Saturday morning cartoon—Donald Trump has made it clear “you can’t get rid of me that easily!” (We imagine that’s always said with a “mwahahaha” after.) For months, Trump has been laying the groundwork for contesting the results of his predicted loss on multiple grounds. “Winning is easy. Losing is never easy,” he reportedly told staffers at his campaign headquarters this morning. “Not for me it’s not.”

Potentially losing does seem easier for his team, who admitted to NBC News’ Peter Alexander today that they were “not as prepared as it should be” in Pennsylvania, a state they acknowledge “could decide the presidency.” This comes on the heels of reporting from CNN’s DJ Judd (who is not, and we double checked this, actually a DJ) revealing that the Trump campaign texted supporters with a Freudian slip of a typo: “IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS” the text started, screaming at voters just like Rudy Giuliani does at anyone he meets. “This Election Day, vote for the candidate that will never stop fighting YOU. Vote Trump!”

Seemingly, the Trump campaign intended for the text to read “This Election Day, vote for the candidate that will never stop fighting for YOU ” (emphasis ours). But what they ended up with is a bit more accurate. We all continue to hope for a peaceful transition of power, but realistically do we expect it will be an inauguration as usual? Probably not. If we’re lucky, he’ll take his ball and go home after his loss and we’ll have to suffer through President Pence for two months.

Not to get ahead of ourselves. If you haven’t voted, it’s not too late! Charge your phone, take a lawn chair and a snack, and get in line. Please.

And if you have voted and need a stress relief, you can watch this koala do nothing all day.

