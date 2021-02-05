Screenshot : YouTube

Another day, another virtual event that in another year (except the last one, of course) might have been live. The video that follows would, no doubt, also have made for a great live event, but it’s also pretty damn wonderful in its current form, and the reason is very simple: We, as a society, do not deserve Alfred Matthew Yankovic. He’s like Dolly Parton, or Tom Hanks, or the “What’s Inside Your Butthole” kid in that way.



Triumph The Insult Comic Dog, on the other hand, we absolutely deserve.

Triumph—definitely a real dog and not at all a puppet voiced by Robert Smigel—is here interviewing Weird Al for SF Sketchfest’s Festopocalypse, a virtual fundraiser for the festival that’s also a celebration of its 20th anniversary. (If you want to see more and support the organization at the same time, tickets can be purchased here. Consider it! The arts need you! Be the change you wish to see etc.! ) And it is a doggone delight. (See what we did there?)

The conversation includes faithful renditions of Weird Al songs that don’t actually exist, many of them having to do with food and a few with touches of scatological humor, which as Weird Al points out, is not really his thing. (The poop jokes, not the food jokes. Weird Al loves food jokes.) But the highlight has to be when the pair join together to sing another song that was clearly constructed for the occasion stone-cold classic, a parody of Sia’s “Chandelier” that Triumph tells us is simply one of the countless “Chandelier” parodies Weird Al has in his back pocket. Come for the joke in the headline above, stay for Weird Al howling the words Mr. Belvedere at the unseeing heavens.

Of course, this Mr. Belvedere tune is not to be confused with another of Weird Al’s songs, this one an actual stone-cold classic:

A true gem, this guy.

