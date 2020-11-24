Trevor Noah to host the 2021 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah Photo : Frazer Harrison

Mere hours ahead of Tuesday morning’s Grammy Awards nominations livestream, the Recording Academy has officially announced a host. Per Variety, comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is stepping in to helm 63rd Grammy Awards. This will be his first time hosting the event, taking over for two-time host Alicia Keys.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement . “I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder. I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!!”

While Noah, a non-musical figure, isn’t the first person you’d think of to helm one of the biggest nights in the music industry, he does have a lot of experience with maintaining a remote show, being one of the first late-night hosts to convert his production to an at-home affair at the start of the pandemic. Even if the big night is, as other recent award shows have been, a hybrid of live and remote elements, Noah will likely have enough know-how and verve to navigate the potentially complex night pretty proficiently (or long enough to get us from one musical performance to another, at least, which is really all we need him to do).

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, January 31, 2021, on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Anyone who wants to watch Tuesday’s nominations livestream can head to Grammy .com at approximately 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET.