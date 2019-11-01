Trent Reznor ain't afraid of no ghosts

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor is no stranger to the macabre. He famously recorded a bulk of The Downward Spiral, his magnum opus of angst and depression, at the home where Sharon Tate was murdered by the Manson family. He once released a gory, bondage-heavy “snuff” short accompanied by Nine Inch Nails music. He’s got an album called Ghosts I–IV, for Christ’s sake . And now, thanks to music meme maker William Maranci, Reznor’s a goddamn Ghostbuster .

Maranci’s creation is a mashup of Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer” and Ray Parker Jr.’s Ghostbusters theme that’s still in need of a proper title . “Closebusters?” “You Get Me Ghoster To God?” “I Wanna Fuck You Like A Ghost?” Whatever you wanna call it, the song joins The Hood Internet’s latest project and this Lizzo/Aristocats cut in being one of the year’s most indelible mashups.

If you’re looking for some new music from Reznor himself, we’d recommend the superb retro-futuristic soundtrack of HBO’s Watchmen series. Ghostbusters fans are also in luck, as a new film starring Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard drops next summer.

