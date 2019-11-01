Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Trent Reznor ain't afraid of no ghosts

Kevin Cortez
Filed to:Nine Inch Nails
8
Save
Piss off, ghost.” 
Photo: Rob Loud (Getty Images)

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor is no stranger to the macabre. He famously recorded a bulk of The Downward Spiral, his magnum opus of angst and depression, at the home where Sharon Tate was murdered by the Manson family. He once released a gory, bondage-heavy “snuff” short accompanied by Nine Inch Nails music. He’s got an album called Ghosts I–IV, for Christ’s sake. And now, thanks to music meme maker William Maranci, Reznor’s a goddamn Ghostbuster.

Maranci’s creation is a mashup of Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer” and Ray Parker Jr.’s Ghostbusters theme that’s still in need of a proper title. “Closebusters?” “You Get Me Ghoster To God?” “I Wanna Fuck You Like A Ghost?” Whatever you wanna call it, the song joins The Hood Internet’s latest project and this Lizzo/Aristocats cut in being one of the year’s most indelible mashups. 

Advertisement

If you’re looking for some new music from Reznor himself, we’d recommend the superb retro-futuristic soundtrack of HBO’s Watchmen series. Ghostbusters fans are also in luck, as a new film starring Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard drops next summer.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, and Dan Aykroyd to reprise their roles in Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters sequel
Nine Inch Nails' former art director shares story of carrying out world's most irritating prank on tour
The Succession theme song recreated in Mario Paint is the latest in a series of excellent mash-ups

About the author

Kevin Cortez
Kevin Cortez

Kevin Cortez writes on the internet. He wrote this.

TwitterPosts