Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Train To Busan sequel Peninsula is an action-horror epic in its first trailer

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsTrain To BusanSequelTrailer
1
Save
Illustration for article titled iTrain To Busan/i sequel iPeninsula/i is an action-horror epic in its first trailer
Screenshot: YouTube

Yeon Sang-ho proved himself a master of claustrophobic action with his 2016 zombie flick Train To Busan—we praised it for its narrowing and elongating” of the genre. It’ll curious, then, to see how the South Korean filmmaker fares in the broader, more open world promised by its sequel, Peninsula, which, in terms of scope and style, looks to be the Aliens to Train To Busan’s Alien.

Set in the same world as its predecessor, Peninsula tells a new story set four years in the future. The country is a wasteland, having been decimated by the zombie takeover, and an ex-solder played by Gang Dong-won navigates the carnage (and, it appears, a Thunderdome-style scenario).

As Indiewire points out, it was always the director’s intent to create a sequel that felt wholly different from the first film. In interviews, he’s cited not just the Mad Max franchise, but also Land Of The Dead and The Road as inspirations.

Advertisement

There’s no firm U.S. release date as of now, but the trailer does promise it’s “coming soon.”

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Yes, we’re still complaining about Edge of Extinction as Survivor’s winners season makes the merge

Sasha Geffen’s Glitter Up The Dark shines a light on pop music’s queer history

Universal punts the Minions—as we all might wish we could

Now’s as good a time as any to get mad about the How I Met Your Mother finale again