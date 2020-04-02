Screenshot : YouTube

Yeon Sang-ho proved himself a master of claustrophobic action with his 2016 zombie flick Train To Busan—we praised it for its “ narrowing and elongating” of the genre. It’ll curious, then, to see how the South Korean filmmaker fares in the broader, more open world promised by its sequel, Peninsula, which, in terms of scope and style, looks to be the Aliens to Train To Busan’s Alien.

Set in the same world as its predecessor, Peninsula tells a new story set four years in the future. The country is a wasteland, having been decimated by the zombie takeover, and an ex- solder played by Gang Dong-won navigates the carnage (and, it appears, a Thunderdome-style scenario).

As Indiewire points out, it was always the director’s intent to create a sequel that felt wholly different from the first film. In interviews, he’s cited not just the Mad Max franchise, but also Land Of The Dead and The Road as inspirations.

There’s no firm U.S. release date as of now, but the trailer does promise it’s “coming soon.”