Tracy Chapman tweaks "Talkin' 'Bout A Revolution" in rare TV performance

We nodded towards Tracy Chapman’s lovely rendition of her 1988 song “Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution” in our recap of last night’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, but it’s worth breaking out on its own. It was a rare appearance for the singer, after all, with Chapman clarifying in a statement (via Pitchfork) that it was motivated by (gestures wildly). “This is the most important election of our lifetime. It is imperative that everyone vote to restore our democracy,” she said.
Chapman’s stirring, stripped-down performance comes with a slight tweak: “Talkin’ ‘bout a revolution,” she sings in the song’s final moments, “Go vote.” When she walked off camera, a small, black-and-white sign offered one last plea for viewers to go to the polls.
Check it out below:
“I’ve always thought Tracy Chapman’s music skips your ears and goes straight to your heart,” Meyers said in his own statement. “I’m so honored and excited to have her on the show. She’s living proof you can be a great artist while also speaking out for what you believe in.”
