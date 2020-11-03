Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Tracy Chapman tweaks "Talkin' 'Bout A Revolution" in rare TV performance

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Music
MusicTracy ChapmanTalkin Bout A RevolutionVotingElection 2020
Save
Illustration for article titled Tracy Chapman tweaks Talkin Bout A Revolution in rare TV performance
Screenshot: NBC

We nodded towards Tracy Chapman’s lovely rendition of her 1988 song “Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution” in our recap of last night’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, but it’s worth breaking out on its own. It was a rare appearance for the singer, after all, with Chapman clarifying in a statement (via Pitchfork) that it was motivated by (gestures wildly). “This is the most important election of our lifetime. It is imperative that everyone vote to restore our democracy,” she said.

Advertisement

Chapman’s stirring, stripped-down performance comes with a slight tweak: “Talkin’ ‘bout a revolution,” she sings in the song’s final moments, “Go vote.” When she walked off camera, a small, black-and-white sign offered one last plea for viewers to go to the polls.

Advertisement

Check it out below:

“I’ve always thought Tracy Chapman’s music skips your ears and goes straight to your heart,” Meyers said in his own statement. “I’m so honored and excited to have her on the show. She’s living proof you can be a great artist while also speaking out for what you believe in.”

Advertisement

Get more information about voting via our sister site Lifehacker.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane embark on a Western-ish mission to Let Him Go

This November on TV, it’s time for Animaniacs, Moonbase 8, Mangrove, and more

The defining movie of the Trump era? It’s a remake from 2004

Oh darn, Johnny Depp lost his libel case against tabloid The Sun