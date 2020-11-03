Tracy Chapman tweaks "Talkin' 'Bout A Revolution" in rare TV performance

Screenshot : NBC

We nodded towards Tracy Chapman’s lovely rendition of her 198 8 song “Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution” in our recap of last night’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, but it’s worth breaking out on its own. It was a rare appearance for the singer, after all, with Chapman clarifying in a s tatement (via Pitchfork) that it was motivated by (gestures wildly) . “This is the most important election of our lifetime. It is imperative that everyone vote to restore our democracy,” she said.

Chapman’s stirring, stripped-down performance comes with a slight tweak: “Talkin’ ‘bout a revolution,” she sings in the song’s final moments, “Go vote.” When she walked off camera, a small, black-and-white sign offered one last plea for viewers to go to the polls.

Check it out below:

“I’ve always thought Tracy Chapman’s music skips your ears and goes straight to your heart,” Meyers said in his own statement. “ I’m so honored and excited to have her on the show. She’s living proof you can be a great artist while also speaking out for what you believe in.”

Get more information about voting via our sister site Lifehacker.