We’ve seen celebrities reuniting with old coworkers on video chats to reminisce about the things they’ve done plenty of times over the course of this pandemic, and we’ve also seen celebrities getting together (virtually) to do new things, but it’s rare that we see celebrities getting together to reminisce about a thing that they didn’t do but are now getting together to do… again. Does that make sense?

Either way, that’s what Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard, and Sanaa Lathan are doing tonight as part of a series called Zoom Where It Happens, with the four them teaming up to “recreate” The Golden Girls—which, if we had to guess, means they’ll be doing some kind of a live reading of a Golden Girls script. Ross announced the event on her Instagram, with a video showing the original cast gradually shifting into the new squad, with Ross as Rose, Woodard as Sophia, King as Dorothy, and Lathan as Blanche. You can sign up to attend and get more information at this link, with that page also noting that there will be future installments of Zoom Where It Happens (which we know nothing about), with this Golden Girls event being hosted by Lena Waithe and being used to raise awareness about racial justice organization Color Of Change.

