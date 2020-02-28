Screenshot : YouTube

Following last year’s Late Night, director Nisha Ganatra returns this spring with another exploration of female friendship forged through complex professional dynamics. The High Note, which was previously known as Covers, stars Dakota Johnson as the frustrated personal assistant to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Grace Davis, a vocal legend whose slick team of managers—led by Ice Cube—hope she’ll while away her career’s twilight with a Vegas residency. Grace, however, thinks she’s got another album in her, and Johnson’s Maggie, heretofore ignored, might be the only one who can help make it happen.

Ross knows a thing or two about the journey of a powerhouse female vocalist, being the daughter of Diana Ross, a nd it appears the Black-ish standout will get ample opportunity to showcase her own pipes in Ganatra’s film.

Check out the trailer below.

Here’s a synopsis:

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

Bill Pullman, June Diane Raphael, and Luce’s Kelvin Harrison Jr. round out the cast of the comedy, which hits theaters on May 8.