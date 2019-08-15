Image: Pixar

Scrooge McDuck’s money-filled swimming pool is starting to get awfully filled, as Variety is reporting that Toy Story 4 has just become the fifth Disney movie this year to gross over $1 billion—breaking a record previously set by Disney itself back in 2016, when it had four movies cross the milestone. This continues what has been a pretty ridiculous year for the studio, with Disney previously breaking its own record for the highest box office total in a year back in July, with five months still left to go in 2019. This is on top of the fact that Frozen 2, the Maleficent sequel, and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are still on the horizon, all of which have a shot at breaking $1 billion and all of which will undoubtedly boost Disney’s box office returns even higher. Basically, the studio should soon have enough money to, for example, reanimate a frozen head and put it on top of a robot body.

The other four Disney movies that have crossed $1 billion this year are Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Aladdin, and The Lion King. Toy Story 4, meanwhile, is the fourth Pixar movie ever to hit this milestone. If only the movies that Disney picked up from Fox would start carrying some of their weight, then it’d really be swimming in some cash.