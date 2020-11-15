Tower Records Photo : Tim Boyle ( Getty Images )

Tower Records filed for bankruptcy and shut down its physical locations in the U.S. nearly 15 years ago, but now the beloved music retailer is back… doing the thing it probably should’ve made more of an effort to do more than a decade ago. We’re talking about the exciting new frontier of the internet, a vast and interconnected web of sites where you can do everything from reading about pop culture news or keeping in touch with friends and family to supporting a fascist coup of the United States or telling everyone not to worry about the impending fascist coup of the United States. For Tower Records’ purposes, though, the internet also lets people buy things from the comfort of their own homes, while simultaneously saving retailers from having to spend money on, say, brick-and-mortar locations or big yellow signs that say “Tower Records” or whatever.

We seem to have lost the thread a bit, but the story is that Tower Records is back as a website. As reported by Billboard, the site is selling music, merch, and Tower Records-branded merch, and it will also host both online performances and new digital issues of the Tower Pulse! magazine. The website also has a nice little video playing up top and handy logo links for everyone who absolutely needs vinyl albums from Nirvana or the Wu-Tang Clan. Sure, you probably could’ve spent the last 15 years buying Nevermind on Amazon (or iTunes, if you’re buying music at all), but now you get to say you bought Nevermind at Tower Records! The place from the Colin Hanks documentary!