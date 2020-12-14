Chris Pine Photo : Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

People on the internet love to talk about which Hollywood Chris is the best and which is the worst, but at least now there’s no need to debate which one of them is the biggest nerd: It’s Chris Pine, who probably wears really thick glasses and a pocket protector when he’s not in public and, like, does math in his free time or whatever. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pine—who has just spent years pretending to be handsome and charming—is in talks to star in the new Dungeons & Dragons movie from Paramount and eOne. Dungeons & Dragons, of course, is a very popular tabletop game that involves people going on fun fantasy adventures with their friends through the power of dice rolls and imagination (possibly with hand-drawn maps and little miniatures!), and it also happens to be a totally uncool thing that is only enjoyed by dorks like… Joe Manganiello, Deborah Ann Woll, and Tom Morello. Damn, they’re all cool. Have we got this wrong and Dungeons & Dragons is actually rad? No, that’s impossible.

Either way, this new movie is coming from writers and directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who previously made the similarly board game-related film Game Night. That and a Dungeons & Dragons movie seem like they couldn’t be more different, but there’s a chance this will be something a little more to this than it just being a big-budget fantasy epic. (Some kind of Jumanji-style thing with some other real-world person playing Chris Pine as their fantasy character seems like an obvious twist, but we’re just spitballing here.)

We just hope it has cool stuff like sports and race cars and… grilling. You know, stuff that jocks like us are into and not nerds like Chris Pine and Joe Manganiello. Oh god, we’re going to get beat up for this one.