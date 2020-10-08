Tory Lanez charged with assault in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez Photo : Manny Carabel

Per Variety, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been formally charged with assault by the Los Angeles district attorney’s office. Though the victim is listed as an unidentified woman, Variety notes that the details specified in the court filings align perfectly with the July 12 incident that led to Megan Thee Stallion getting shot multiple times in the foot.

The announcement reads: “The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today. Daystar Peterson aka Tory Lanez (dob 7/27/92) was charged today in case BA490599 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm—personal use of a firearm—and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.” The statement goes on to outline the details of the shooting first reported in July, further connecting this charge with Megan Thee Stallion’s injuries.

On July 12, Lanez was arrested in Hollywood for possession of a firearm. At the time, the police arrived to find Megan with an injured foot, but she chose not to file a complaint. Details of the incident have slowly come to the surface after weeks of tense chatter online. On August 20, Megan took to Instagram to identify Lanez as her shooter. Lanez later responded to her claims with a 17-track album, essentially denying the incident. One lyric in particular addressed the allegation directly, in which Lanez asked, “How the fuck you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

According to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Lanez has already been released on $35,000 bail and is due in court October 13. If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years.