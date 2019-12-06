Topping most people's year-end Spotify stats? Whatever puts them to sleep at night

Screenshot : YouTube

Yesterday, Spotify flooded its users inboxes with a data-based breakdown of the music they streamed most in both this year and this decade. For this author, at least, the answer was the same it’s been every year: Brian Eno’s Music For Airports. It’s what I fall asleep to most nights, so of course it’s on constant rotation . And it turns out I’m not alone in my list being as boring as it is predictable: Several Spotify users who use the app to lull themselves into a blissful state of unconsciousness each night took to Twitter to flaunt the abundance of new age, white noise, and, uh, toad sound purveyors that eclipsed the Charli XCX’s and Ariana Grande’s of this world.

Making the development that much more amusing , however, was how this kind of one-track streaming rendered Spotify’s end-of-year aesthetic, with its flurry of artist photos being comprised solely of nondescript dudes like meditation expert Glenn Harrold.

Honestly, we raise an eyebrow at anyone whose list wasn’t hijacked by their lullabies, as the general concept of sleeping in total silence, with only the existential creep of time and memory to accompany them , sounds like a damn nightmare.