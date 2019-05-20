Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images), Leon Bennett (Getty Images), Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images), Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

According to Deadline, The Help director Tate Taylor has put together a dynamite cast for his upcoming “comedy-drama” Breaking News In Yuba County. For starters, it will star Allison Janney as a woman catches her husband cheating her, at which point he dies of a heart attack. She then hides his body and embraces the fame of being a woman with a missing husband, at least until the lie starts to catch up with her. Mila Kunis will play her half-sister, a local news anchor looking for a good story, with Regina Hall playing a detective who will presumably be on Janney’s tail.

Still not enough famous people? Here’s a big list of everyone else who is either already on board or in “advanced negotiations” for the film: Awkwafina, Samira Wiley, Bridget Everett, Jimmi Simpson, Keong Sim, Juliette Lewis, Ellen Barkin, and Wanda Sykes. Deadline even expects more people to join this “impressive ensemble,” so any other famous people with an opening in their schedule should just call up Tate Taylor and see if there’s a spot somewhere.