Toni Collette to go back to Netflix for another shot at some award nominations

Toni Collette received Golden Globe and SAG nominations for her role as one of the skeptical detectives in Netflix’s Unbelievable, and now The Hollywood Reporter says she going back to the streaming service for another dramatic limited series role. Collette will be staring in Pieces Of Her, an eight-episode series based on a book by Karin Slaughter about a woman named Andrea and her mother, Laura (Collette), who witness a “random act of violence” that “sets off a chain of events” leaving Andrea searching for answers and uncovering the “dark, hidden heart of her family.”

That’s extremely vague, but some additional research reveals that the vague synopsis is stepping around the fact that the mother violently dispatches a murderer and has “past enemies” who want to hurt her for it. That means there are some twists involved here. THR says Pieces Of Her will have an all-woman creative team, including showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, director Minkie Spiro, and executive producers Lesli LInka Glatter and Bruna Papandrea.

