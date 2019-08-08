Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Tommy Lee, the Mötley Crüe drummer and Hall of Fame party animal, has taken an interest in politics as of late. Like many people, Lee appears to have developed a strong dislike of Donald Trump over the past few years, and would really like him to be gone as soon as possible. In a recent Instagram story, Lee outlined his vision for a world after our current president. The rocker, never known for moderation, seems to be approaching his hatred for Trump with a passion he previously reserved for screaming at Travis Scott.



You Trumpsters better pray that liberals never gain control of the WH again because we are going to pay you back so fucking hard for all of this shit. Planned Parenthoods on every damn corner. We’re going to repaint Air Force One, pussy hat pnk and fly it over your beloved Bible Belt 6 days a week, tossing birth control pills, condoms & atheist literature from the cockpit. We’re going to tax your mega churches so bad Joel Olsteen will need to get a job at Chik Fil A to pay his light bill. Speaking of Chik Fil A, we’re buying all those and giving them to any LGBTQ person your sick cult leaders tortured with conversion therapy. Have fun with the new menu you bigoted fucks. Try the McPence. It’s a boiled unseasoned chicken breast that you have to eat in the closet with your mother. We’re going to gather up ALL of your guns, melt them down and turn them into a gargantuan metal mountain emblazoned with the face of Hillary Clinton. All parks will be renamed Rosa Parks ASAP. We’re replacing Confederate statues with BLM leaders & Mexican immigrants. Every single public school will be renamed after a child that was kidnapped by this regime. And after we fumigate the WH, we’re repainting the whole thing rainbow. Fox News will be taken over and turned into a family refugee shelter. We’re turning Hannity’s office into a giant unisex bathroom with changing tables & free tampons. And every single time a Trumpster complains about any of the changes, we’re adding an openly gay character to a Disney movie.



Advertisement

Lee, it must be noted, has had what at the absolute least must be described as a very spotty past when it comes to progressive values and not being a terrible person in general. Of course, hopefully no one is looking to Tommy Lee for anything other than bringing the motherfucking noise, and on this front he delivers. Put it this way: when even Tommy Lee has the moral high ground, you’re into some real dirt.

