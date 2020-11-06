Photo : Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

This election has been a throbbing, incurable headache for all of us, but it has to have been especially blinding for Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, a man who has spent his life doing basically two things: making music (and movements) that supports things like feeding the poor , equality, and the opposition of fascism, and then having to roll his eyes every few minutes when dumbfucks try to use those same tunes in support of their right-wing agendas. We’ve written before about the endless eyeroll of Morello, who’s had to, more than once during this election cycle, remind people that he’s Tom Morello, a person who’s been putting his money where his mouth is, and his ideals on his sleeves , for pretty much the entirety of his professional career.

Advertisement

All of which brings us to tonight (a.k.a. Night 8,232 of the November 3 election) , when Morello was once again forced to confront the musician’s dilemma, i.e., that even people who suck will often enjoy your songs . To that end, Morello posted his frustrations on Twitter, responding to a video of ar rh y th mic shambling by a pair of Trump supporters, simultaneou sly rocking out to, and missing the point of, Rage’s “Killing In The Name .”

Advertisement

Morello’s reaction to the video is pleasantly deadpan. B ut the incongruity of watching a pair of dipshits dance around in Blue Lives Matter kit while lyrics like “Some of those that work forces a re the same that burn crosses” blare in the background really is a perfect encapsulation of this particular moment in American history—rolling eyes, lurching stomachs, and all.