Tom Holland Photo : Tim P. Whitby ( Getty Images )

Sony’s big-screen Uncharted adaptation has seen more than its share of setbacks, losing its original star and a bunch of directors before landing on Tom Holland and Ruben Fleischer, but now it’s really happening and Holland is proving it by sharing a photo of him as main protagonist Nathan Drake on social media. Holland will be playing a younger incarnation of the overtly-Indiana Jones-esque hero than what is normally seen in the games, with original star Mark Wahlberg now playing his grizzled old adventuring buddy Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and Holland definitely looks the part in this very serious cool-guy shot:

He’s got the pants and the shirt and the shoulder holster, but something’s not right here… his shirt isn’t tucked-in! Nathan Drake is known for two things: Saying “no!” a lot and doing a casual half-tuck with his typical adventuring shirt, so leaving out the latter here seems like either a clever anti-tease (like, you have to see the full movie to see Drake half-tuck) or an weird misstep on par with nipples on the Batsuit or Thor’s blonde eyebrows. That being said, the Uncharted movie is getting some important credibility from another source, with original Nathan Drake voice actor Nolan North (who you might also recognize from every other video game ever) tweeting some photos from a set visit. If Holland and the adaptation have his stamp of approval—half-tuck or otherwise—it seems like a pretty good sign.

Uncharted is supposed to be in theaters a year from now, on October 8, 2021.

[via Variety]