Please prepare your heart for imminent warming, and ensure your supplies of “Awww”s are properly stocked: MCU stars Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland have now joined their old pal Chris Evans in paying tribute to Bridger Walker, a 6-year-old boy who was injured recently while protecting his little sister from a dog attack. As cataloged by Bridger’s aunt, Nicole Walker, Evans sent a message to the young boy—who had to receive something on the order of 90 stitches after being bitten on the face during the attack—calling him a “hero ” for keeping his sister safe during the incident, and promising to send him a Captain America shield to commemorate his bravery . Not to be outdone, Downey Jr. and Holland have also joined in the effort to bring some joy to Bridger, appearing as Iron Man and Spider-Man, respectively, and offering some cool gifts of their own—including a chance to come hang out on the set of the next Spider-Man movie.

As noted by Variety, it’s all just exceptionally sweet, letting the young Marvel fan know he’s not alone during what must be a very scary time.