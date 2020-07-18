Please prepare your heart for imminent warming, and ensure your supplies of “Awww”s are properly stocked: MCU stars Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland have now joined their old pal Chris Evans in paying tribute to Bridger Walker, a 6-year-old boy who was injured recently while protecting his little sister from a dog attack. As cataloged by Bridger’s aunt, Nicole Walker, Evans sent a message to the young boy—who had to receive something on the order of 90 stitches after being bitten on the face during the attack—calling him a “hero” for keeping his sister safe during the incident, and promising to send him a Captain America shield to commemorate his bravery. Not to be outdone, Downey Jr. and Holland have also joined in the effort to bring some joy to Bridger, appearing as Iron Man and Spider-Man, respectively, and offering some cool gifts of their own—including a chance to come hang out on the set of the next Spider-Man movie.
As noted by Variety, it’s all just exceptionally sweet, letting the young Marvel fan know he’s not alone during what must be a very scary time.