Recently Gwyneth Paltrow had the great pleasure of learning that she had a scene in Tom Holland’s first solo MCU installment, Spider-Man: Homecoming. It’s an understandable (and hilarious) mistake, if you consider the likely packed nature of the Avengers filming schedule at that time, those scenes could have ended up anywhere, really. But that didn’t stop Holland from lightly ribbing the actress for the blunder during a PopSugar segment where he and co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon quizzed each other with Spider-Man trivia. After correctly identifying Pepper Potts’ actual first name (it’s Virginia), Holland brought up the viral moment.

“I’ve only worked with Gwyneth one time, on Spider-Man: Homecoming, which she doesn’t remember,” he laughed off. “Still, to this day, breaks my heart.” He then recalled when Paltrow pulled him into a photo with herself and Robert Downey, Jr. while filming Endgame, then later posted the snap on Instagram with a caption that referred to him as “this guy.”Again, he took the potential slip of the memory (or good-natured joke by Paltrow, it could really be read either way) in stride. “I was just ‘the guy.’ It was cute.”

Advertisement

Watch the trio handle Marvel tidbits and trivia way better than those other Avengers.