Photo : Chung Sung-Jun ( Getty Images )

Tom Holland’s everyman appeal is fairly undeniable; it’s a big part of what made the British actor such a convincing spin on Marvel’s most hapless hero, Peter Parker. We can now add another data point to Holland’s “He’s just like regular folks!” credentials: The revelation that he found out that he’d been cast as Spider-Man the same way the rest of us did: By reading a blog post on Marvel.com

This comes from a recent interview Holland did with fellow MCU alum Daniel Kaluuya (currently starring in the upcoming Judas And The Black Messiah) as part of Variety’s Actors On Actors interview series. Amidst talking about his golf game and Kaluuya’s movie-viewing habits, Holland revealed the unlikely way he found out he’d gotten the role he’d spent the past year of his life auditioning for, i.e., seeing Marvel post about it on Instagram, and then clicking through to a blog with his face on it.

Advertisement

Given what a life-changing role it’s been, it’s hard to fault Holland for what he did next: Flip his computer off his bed, scare his dog, and then run down to tell his family—including his brother, who dubbed the whole thing so unlikely that he assumed it was part of the then-rampant Sony hacking scandal. But, no: Marvel really did tell the entire world before they told Holland, presumably because you can only get Mark Ruffalo’d on these big movie secrets so many times.

You can view the rest of the interview, which also sees Holland and Kaluuya reflect on Cherry, Fred Hampton, Ryan Coogler, and more, over at Variety.