Tom Holland and Chris Pratt journey to bring (the rest of) their dad back in the Onward trailer

Disney and Pixar’s next joint adventure gives Marvel staples Tom Holland and Chris Pratt a break from saving the world in order to save their dad’s, uh, torso. And that task should be considerably easier than wrestling stones from Thanos, yeah?

Onward tells the tale of two elven brothers, Ian (Holland) and Barley (Pratt) , whose mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) hands down a staff from their deceased father (who was an accountant, apparently, and not a warlock) on Ian’s 16th birthday. Accompanying the relic is a “Visitation spell” that will allow the brothers to bring their dad back for 24 hours. However, a glitch in the spell causes them to only successfully bring back the man’s khaki-donning bottom half of his body. Now they only have 24 hours to fix their glaring mistake and must travel around town in Barley’s beat-up van while they drag their poor half-dad around in a Weekend At Bernie’s-esque get up. It’s Pixar, so we’re sure there’s an emotionally compromising angle in somewhere among the feral unicorns and bullying ferries. T he animated feature also stars Octavia Spencer.

Onward heads to theaters March 6, 2020.