Tom Hardy, Tom Hardy's latest weird voice co-star in Capone trailer

Few actors have plunged themselves further into the depths of Weird Voice Acting more en thusiastically than Tom Hardy, an undeniably charismatic performer whose dedication to his “I don’t know, it’s kind of Marlon Brando but with an oil monster jutting out of his neck” accent stylings must consistently be heard to be believed . Now we’ve got a brand new installment in the Hardy Weird Voice Canon, courtesy of the new trailer for Josh Trank’s Capone.

Set in the latter days of the infamous mobsters life, this is Trank’s first film since the career-sidelining debacle that was the most recent Fantastic Four movie. And while Capone has been played in many ways, by many people over the years, t he film definitely looks like it’s going for less biopic, more dreamy, violent weirdness, as it centers on the aging gangster (Hardy), who may or may not be faking dementia in order to keep federal investigators off his back.

Capone also co-stars Linda Cardellini, Noel Fisher, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon, and Kyle MacLachlan.